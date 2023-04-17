R&D 100 winner of the day: LNP THERMOCOMP OFC08V compound

Chemical company SABIC introduced LNP THERMOCOMP OFC08V compound, the world’s first laser direct structuring (LDS) material solution for 5G base station dipole antennas and adjacent electrical/electronic applications. This new compound triggered the adoption and acceleration of novel plastic-based design in the 5G infrastructure industry. Technically, LNP THERMOCOMP OFC08V compound solved the hard problems of robust LDS function high-heat crystalline polymer system through patented formulation design. The high performance of the compound not only behaves with excellent LDS plating and strong layer adhesion, but also offers an optimum balance in low warpage, high heat resistance, and excellent dielectric performance. Application-wise, it helps streamline manufacturing by avoiding post-processing and brings the industry multiple benefits including light-weighting cost-effectiveness that facilitate mass-scale deployment of 5G networks. In an era of increasing urbanization and smart cities, the broad availability of 5G networking is urgently needed to provide fast, reliable connectivity for millions of residents, LNP THERMOCOMP OFC08V compound is an enabler through creating the realization of these advanced 5G designs.