R&D 100 winner of the day: MilliporeSigma Blazar Platform

As the drug manufacturing process evolves, rapid testing will become an essential component in intensified processing and how the industry will detect adventitious agents. MilliporeSigma has developed a first-of-its-kind assay platform that provides highly sensitive viral detection in just days. The innovative Blazar Platform reduces turn-around-time from up to 63 days to ten days, while testing for 25 additional and emerging viral risks not covered in current guidance. Providing faster cell line characterization will help biopharmaceutical manufacturers maintain competitiveness, reduce bottlenecks and keep critical development timelines on track. In addition to these industry benefits, this platform provides a significant step towards removing animal usage from the biosafety testing of biologics. MilliporeSigma has developed a rodent virus panel for the BioReliance Blazar platform. This rodent virus panel provides a suitable alternative to the current in vivo MAP/HAP/RAP test that eliminates the need for animals.