R&D 100 winner of the day: Misinformation join-fighting mechanism enabled by AI forensics technology

The deterrence of misinformation requires the establishment of public fact-checking awareness; smooth reporting/inquiry channels; professional fact-checking agencies and a collaborative environment. Through AI technologies, the Institute for Information Industry tackled the requirements and integrated fact-checking related organizations so that a national-level joint-fighting system is formed, successfully preventing misinformation from spreading.

Through the cooperation of various fact-checking organizations in Taiwan, this system automatically collects suspected rumors from different channels, effectively improving the efficiency of the fact-checking process and forming a national-level joint-fighting system. In addition to providing the public with access to the fact checking results through apps like Line, FB, Chrome Extensions, also provides international fact checking agencies, social platforms and search engine operators with APIs to connect the database so that the spread of misinformation such as that associated with Covid-19 can be quickly curbed to prevent national policies, social economy and people’s livelihood from being affected.