R&D 100 Winner of the Day: Model 261 Deep Ultraviolet Diode Laser Module

Because of their excessive size, weight, power, cost and environmental sensitivity, continuous wave deep ultraviolet lasers have long been exclusively laboratory devices. The Model 261, from UVC Photonics, is an entirely new approach to deep ultraviolet lasers. Several years of development has resulted in a rugged, compact and low-cost module suitable for integration into fixed, portable and handheld instruments. Deep ultraviolet lasers have many applications in materials science, life sciences, threat detection and sterilization. Most of these applications have been confined to laboratory demonstrations due to the lack of availability of a suitable laser source. The Model 261 has enabled these applications and many new products, including a portable UV Raman device for hazardous materials identification and an automated sterilization system to combat coronavirus.

The lasers are the world’s only deep ultraviolet diode laser modules. They are OEM components which provide greater than 10 mW of continuous wave output at 261 nanometers.