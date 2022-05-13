R&D 100 winner of the day: MURMUR (Motion Under Rubble Measured Using Radar)

Motion Under Rubble Measured Using Radar (MURMUR), from MIT Lincoln Laboratory, is a lightweight, portable life-detection radar designed for humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) that rapidly detects, ranges and characterizes survivors in the complex HADR conditions of rubble and degraded infrastructure. Unlike many of its competitors, MURMUR makes detections in real time and operates at a larger standoff distance.

MURMUR can see through a wide range of materials, which is key for being able to respond to multiple types of disasters. It can operate up to 10 meters away from the nearest obstacle it is trying to see through and detect multiple humans up to 30 meters away, enabling it to perform in the varied and unpredictable environments that disasters provide. With lives at stake, time is of the essence. MURMUR can deliver data to operators wirelessly and in real time, providing rescue teams with the situational awareness they need to do what they do best.