R&D 100 winner of the day: Nortis ParVivo Platform

Nortis is an innovator in the rapidly emerging Organ-on-Chip (OOC) field, which enables the engineering of living human tissues in microfluidic devices (chips). These chips are highly valuable for both pharma and academia, both of which are looking for novel technologies that will enable them to move away from animal models to improve drug development efficiency and accuracy more humanely.

Right now, pre-trial research depends on time and labor-intensive in vivo models that slow down decision-making — and therefore slow down the drug development process. Not only does this mean that potentially life-saving drugs get to individuals more slowly, but this reduced efficiency often means higher costs for patients.

The Nortis ParVivo Platform helps researchers in industry and academia to carry out research focused on toxicity and drug safety in a more efficient, predictive, physiologically relevant, cost-effective, and robust manner. These efficiencies and benefits mean that drug development and research moves more quickly, and end patients get the therapies they need faster and cheaper.