R&D 100 winner of the day: PPG BFP-SE Battery Fire Protection

Electric vehicles (EVs) have many advantages, including reducing the emissions that contribute to climate change and smog, improving public health and reducing ecological damage. However, electric vehicles pose a new fire risk that must be efficiently and cost effectively addressed to allow safe and widespread adoption. Electric vehicles require protection from external and internal fires. Internal fires associated with battery thermal runaway events can be very high temperature with high velocity and abrasive ejecta. Fire solution must protect the battery component, or compartmentalizing structure from these aggressive fire conditions. Available options provide some protection, however the industry has recognized current and emerging challenges that limit their effectiveness and usability. PPG BFP-SE, from PPG, is a high-performance battery fire protection total solution. This advantaged solution addresses current and emerging limitations challenges and compromises, enabling high-volume, cost-effective fire protection for electric vehicle batteries, by the compartmentalization of fire events, including external fires and most critically internal thermal runaway events.