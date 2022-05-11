R&D 100 winner of the day: PPG HI-TEMP 1027 HD

PPG HI-TEMP 1027 HD is PPG’s next generation ambient cure, high temperature Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) coating for carbon steel and stainless steel, reducing the risk of unexpected shutdowns. Corrosion costs the global economy an estimated $2.2 trillion annually. Ten percent of total annual maintenance costs are dedicated to repairing damage caused by CUI. In addition to monetary cost, there is an environmental and human safety cost associated with CUI.

This innovative product prevents CUI with superior protection for extreme temperatures from -320° F up to 1200° F. Excellent hardness and corrosion resistance at ambient temperatures make it suitable for new construction projects.

HI-TEMP 1027 HD is resistant to dry operating windows up to 1200° F. HI-TEMP 1027 HD can also withstand thermal shock, cycling, intermittent immersion and boiling water. The technological advance represented by this product delivers improved corrosion and weathering resistance at ambient and high temperatures while offering exceptional resistance to wear during the construction process. Its single coat, high-build application is fast to dry, reducing application time and increasing production efficiency.