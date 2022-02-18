R&D 100 winner of the day: RAPTR N95

The RAPTR N95, from Sandia National Laboratories, is a reusable respirator intended for medical applications designed for rapid producibility using standard injection molding processes. The unique structure of this respirator permits the components to be disassembled for sterilization/ decontamination/replacement. This respirator employs a passive resonator to transmit the wearer’s voice and can be replaced with a port for fit certification. During fit certification an evaluator verifies the mask does not open while the person wearing the mask performs a series of actions.

The respirator body is composed of a soft structure intended for prolonged use and comfort. Air is filtered during both inhalation and exhalation. N95 filter media selection is at the discretion of the user, improving supply chain dependency and eliminating dependence on single source N95 filter media seen in half mask respirators today. Unlike popular half-mask respirators, the filter media is held in a protected structure to prevent contamination/damage from biological or chemical hazards.

The RAPTR N95’s performance has been verified by quantitative fit testing on multiple wearers, using OSHA-required fit testing procedures.