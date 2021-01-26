R&D 100 winner of the day: RHOBARR 320 Polyolefin Dispersion for Paper and Board

RHOBARR 320 Polyolefin Dispersion, from the Dow Chemical Company, is a unique solution to the global problem of waste management and recycling for single-use paper articles. It provides comparable liquid and grease barrier to incumbent technology but at lower raw material use, resulting in finished articles that are compatible with existing paper recycling infrastructure. Further, it is cost effective and seamlessly fits with existing paper-coating equipment. RHOBARR 320 Polyolefin Dispersion achieved first commercial sales within two years of concept development due primarily to the Dow team’s hard work and strong customer pull. The product’s success justifies an initial value statement, that thinner, more repulpable, recyclable and sustainable barrier coatings for paper are needed in the food service and packaging industry. Only Dow possessed the expertise and technology to provide that solution. RHOBARRTM320 Polyolefin Dispersion provides equal or improved barrier performance and heat sealability at full commercial scale. There are no other competitive products in the disposable food service and packaging landscape with the scale and overwhelming sustainability improvements demonstrated by RHOBARR 320 Polyolefin Dispersion coatings.