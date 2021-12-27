R&D 100 winner of the day: Software-defined Augmented Robot Joint (SARJ)

This enhanced development environment enables various industrial applications among modular robot arms, autonomous robots and other developing convenient motion-actuation applications. The customized development process is realized for a sophisticated multi- axis electromechanical system. In addition, customers reported, the robot developed by the SARJ’s software development platform will be able to not only reduce programming development time from a week to a day – average half day, but also take care of every application- oriented robot formulation with no programming experience.

With respect to the pre-set lower flexibility industrial integrated actuator, SARJ technology is undoubtedly a highly competitive option in tomorrow’s fully digital control world.