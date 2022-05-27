R&D 100 winner of the day: Solvite Garment Rejuvenator

Solvite is the latest generation whitening technology jointly developed by Milliken and P&G. It can whiten and rejuvenate garments at ambient temperature through the laundry cycle without the use of bleaches. It was developed to encourage and support more sustainable laundry habits.

Solvite is a unique multifunctional ingredient that acts as both an antioxidant and a polymeric hueing agent for fabrics. It was developed to slow the aging of garments and to counteract the visual changes that accompany aging. Moreover, it is designed to selectively deposit on the areas of fabric most prone to undergo the aging process that leads to yellowing, enabling Solvite to restore the like-new appearance of white garments without adversely impacting the hue where yellowing is unlikely. It is an additive developed primarily for liquid laundry detergent but may be employed in other forms where the use of a traditional hueing agent adversely impacts the properties of the delivery form.