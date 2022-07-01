R&D 100 winner of the day: The Continuous Type Heat Treatment System Equipment for Micro Parts (CTHT)

The Continuous Type Heat Treatment System Equipment for Micro Parts (CTHT), from Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC), is an exclusive heat treatment system equipment for micro parts, making them maintain a high collecting rate and an excellent mechanical property. In addition, the CTHT has the advantage of shortening delivery schedules and reducing production costs, further providing innovative solutions for the metal part industry.

The CTHT has been used for the heat treatment of micro screws on smart phones, mainly assisting parts manufacturers in finding the optimal conditions for the carburizing process of the screws, which is used to increase the torque and reduce the risk of fracture.

The global output value of micro parts is more than $4 billion. The CTHT can help industries such as heat treatment, precision machinery and metal parts to quickly find the optimal production process and schedule for small, diverse and customized micro parts. So far, the CTHT has been promoted in optoelectronic semiconductors, 3C products, medical machinery, robots, electric cars/motorcycles, aerospace and more.