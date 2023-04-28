R&D 100 winner of the day: Thermo Scientific Gallery Enzyme Master Enzyme Analyzer

As the first and only system to fully automate all critical aspects of enzyme analysis across multiple enzymes and methods, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Thermo Scientific Gallery Enzyme Master Enzyme Analyzer marks a profound leap forward in how enzyme assays are conducted. Through this new system, the most critical pain-points and bottlenecks plaguing traditional spectrophotometric enzyme analysis have been simultaneously addressed — from edge effects and temperature stabilization issues to cumbersome method development and transfer. All the while, new levels of operational simplicity, efficiency, and traceability have been made possible. The system serves to streamline and democratize enzyme analysis. By lowering barriers to enzyme adoption in various sectors — spanning both research and industry — the analyzer will enable the development of more innovative and better-quality products, created through less hazardous processes and with reduced waste and optimized product yields. Ultimately, through the broader adoption of enzymes made possible by the Gallery Enzyme Master, food taste can be enhanced, animal feed can be made more nutritious, and more promising medicines can be created and brought to patients at pace.