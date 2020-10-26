R&D 100 winner of the day: Three Electrodes Coin Cell

The Three Electrodes Coin Cell, invented by General Motors, has a novel non-swagelok type 3-electrode cell design, providing many benefits and advantages compared with other Swagelok type cells. The coin format design offers compatibility with the current coin format cell electrode and cell parts on the commercial market. The non-swagelok design also enables a tight seal, which prevents electrolyte leakage during extended cycle testing. Furthermore, more simplified internal components lead to better interfacial contact, resulting in improved consistency and accuracy of the measurements. The disposable concept also enables significantly reduced unit cost. This 3-electrode testing cell can be widely applied in all electrochemical measurements where the reference electrode setup is necessary. For both academic research and industrial material screening, this 3-electrode testing cell can provide more electrode/material information simultaneously with full-cell measurements. With Arbin Instruments as co-development partner and licensee, the 3-electrode testing cells has been manufactured along with other accessories. The complete testing kits, including the testing cell, special cell holder and 3-electrode capable cycler, are now available on the market.