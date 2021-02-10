R&D 100 winner of the day: Ultrasonic Extraction-Reaction Process System for Optimal Distilled Spirits

Started by the founder's father working with a simple vacuum system, Persedo recruited a team of scientists to transform and develop the Ultrasonic Extraction-Reaction Process System for Optimal Distilled Spirit technology with scientific innovations. In developing the technology, Persedo progressed stepwise from multiple lab bench systems. The distillation-partner technology the company has developed represents a 10-year research effort lead by a Ph.D. chemist who was an Apollo 11 scientist and a 3-time winner of NASA's inventor of the year award, who is also a micro-encapsulation expert and author of over 50 patents and disclosures. In bringing the technology to a commercial reality, Persedo recruited a M.B.A. process engineer who led a team which included the company’s founder, an original scientific patent holder and technology contractors. The process is a revolutionary game-changer for the spirits industry, capable of upgrading and enhancing average spirits to premium quality and enabling distillers to focus on blending and composition without the distractions of off-flavors and aromas which mask the true character of a spirit.