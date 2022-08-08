R&D 100 winner of the day: UVL Robotics: drone solution for warehouse inventory counts

UVL Robotics’ drone inventory is a disruptive technology that is a game-changer for future logistics. The company is a leading provider of drone-based technologies for the industry. Starting from 2019, UVL Robotics has successfully conducted more than 50 inventories for major FMCG, 3PL and retail companies and shaped a new market for industrial robots that bring real value to the business.

Drone inventory is a technology that provides customers with accurate, fast and safe stock management. UVL Robotics uses self-produced unmanned drones capable of flying inside a warehouse. Drones have high-precision scanners, optical rangefinders and HD cameras and can scan both QRs and barcodes & RFID at any height. The data received from drones get uploaded to the ground station and then integrated through special software with the WMS system of the warehouse. The client can monitor the progress of inventory in real-time through monitors, as well as receive photos of the products to check the integrity of pallets