R&D 100 winner of the day: WATCHMAN FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure

Boston Scientific’s WATCHMAN FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Device consists of access and delivery systems that permit closure device placement in the left atrial appendage (LAA). The device is designed for patients with Non-valvular atrial fibrillation who are eligible for anticoagulation therapy or who have a contraindication to anticoagulation therapy to reduce the risk of stroke. WATCHMAN FLX is intended to prevent thrombus embolization from the left atrial appendage of the heart, a known cause of stroke, and reduce the risk of life-threatening bleeding events in patients. It’s designed to be permanently implanted at the ostium (opening) of the LAA to trap potential emboli before they exit the LAA. The placement procedure is conducted by an interventional cardiologist or electrophysiologist and can be done under local or general anesthesia in a hospital cardiac catheterization laboratory setting. Once the device has endothelialized and it has been confirmed that no thrombus is present, oral anticoagulants can be discontinued. The long-term drug regimen prescribed for most patients is aspirin.