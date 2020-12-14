R&D winner of the day: Artificial intelligence early warning heart disease technology

OSTAR Artificial intelligence early warning heart disease technology discovers abnormal heart conditions and diagnoses cardiac disease in advance. Their new AI algorithm uses BPM/ECG transform spectrum diagram to detect the most common and dangerous types of heart disease. The AI technology is able to prevent and warn potential heart disease patients and also track them, attempting to reduce cardiovascular disease, which has the world’s highest mortality rate. It also decentralizes the hospital information to let people have control of their health data. Ostar has developed two product lines to help professionals check on patients and individuals to own their heart health data. Ostar Home for household individuals, hypertensive patients and elderly who need to measure blood pressure accurately, check their blood pressure and heart diseases daily, and to gather this information in advance. Ostar Pro, for professionals, can send accurate patient data to the healthcare cloud server and uses AI spectrum technology to analyze data and keep records of each patient to provide the most accurate data to professionals and doctors.