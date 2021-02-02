R&D winner of the day: FAST 3D Camera for optimized radiation dose and image quality in computed tomography

The Siemens Healthineers FAST 3D Camera supports technologists in their daily clinical routine by helping to reduce the variabilities in patient positioning on the CT bed. It optimizes radiation dose and achieves improved more standardized image quality through reduced image noise caused by isocenter misalignment. It helps reduce patient mispositioning resulting in wrong topogram acquisitions and, thus, unnecessary rescanning and overdosing of patients. It allows technologist to focus less on the machine and more on the patient's needs and experience using the mobile tablet workflow to perform the patient positioning steps. And it increases their efficiency in preparing and positioning patients for examinations in combination with the mobile workflow To summarize, the Siemens Healthineers FAST 3D Camera is composed of a wide range of AI-driven technologies that address numerous challenges that technologists were facing in their daily working routine while improving the overall patient experience with more personalized care. Customers and organizations have recognized it as a significant technological advancement contributing to the better acquisition and quality of clinical images.