R&D winner of the day: QUIC-DEPDOSE:

All unexpected radiological releases concern human health, economic well-being, and global stability. QUIC-DEPDOSE is an inventive tool that is the first to calculate personalized radiation doses for people downwind from a radioactive plume. Unlike other plume-modeling software, it provides far more accurate and realistic results on an average laptop within minutes. QUIC-DEPDOSE uses precise topography to model the spread and deposition of radiological particles from the scale of kilometers across a city to the scale of microns within the human respiratory tract. QUIC-DEPDOSE incorporates the effects of terrain and cityscapes, employs a building infiltration model, and includes 888 radionuclides, making it a crucial tool to guide evacuations and emergency response while minimizing harm to civilians and responders. The software is user-friendly, portable, and fast — a nonexpert can run it at an emergency site in under half an hour. QUIC-DEPDOSE is the new, necessary software tool to support policymakers, emergency planners, and emergency responders as they plan for and respond to radiological releases.

