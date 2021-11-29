R&D winner of the day: Shared Information Platform for Disaster Management

Hitachi and National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience (NIED) developed Shared Information Platform for Disaster Management (SIP4D), a system that shares disaster information across administrative boundaries. This product aggregates data by mediating between the systems operated by each organization and processes them into beneficial information for disaster response in a timely manner. This improves the efficiency of disaster response.

In Japan, municipalities and national governmental agencies used to build their own information systems for disaster response which were mainly focused on information sharing within each organization. These data formats are individually defined and inconsistent, leading to organizations being unable to share their field data with other organizations (such as the road conditions at an area that suffered a disaster).

SIP4D connects every organization’s independent system through its common API, combining obtained data in various formats in a semantic way, integrating this data with advanced functions at the central hub, providing missing data.