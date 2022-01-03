R&D winner of the day: Small World AI

LocationMind and the University of Tokyo’s Small World AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) technologies integration system, has provided insights in various fields, especially for the COVID-19 situation in Japan. GeoSpatial data has played an important role in estimating the threats and impact of the pandemic and further aided stakeholders in swift decision-making.

In light of the multifaceted impacts of COVID-19, LocationMind has received several requests for GeoSpatial analytics from various parties. The technical capability to answer these multiple requests is very demanding. Using the same dataset, the company is asked to analyze the population, life pattern, economic impact, disease spread simulation, population prediction, and optimization, just to name a few. The creators have developed individual analytics systems and started combining them to formulate a “Small World AI” to apply this to a broader audience, industry and themes. The analytics can also be used to identify the localized impacts, devise counterstrategies and recover from COVID-19 and the world Post-COVID-19. LocationMind’s ultimate quest in GeoSpatial analytics has no boundaries in the region, time and theme.