Rockwell Automation and battery pioneer Cadenza Innovation to explore driving energy storage and advance sustainability

Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has announced it has begun collaborating with Cadenza Innovation, provider of safe, low cost and energy-dense Lithium-ion-based storage solutions, to define a strategic relationship including a shared goal of building the industry’s highest performance battery cell production lines.

During 2022 the companies intend to collaborate to develop a customer cloud portal to manage deployed distributed energy resources, an end-to-end battery manufacturing execution system (MES) and equipment automation to support the expansion of Cadenza Innovation’s battery manufacturing in the U.S. and abroad.

Rockwell Automation and Cadenza Innovation intend to create a full digital thread that feeds information from business systems to the factory floor and subsequently out to the field-deployed energy storage systems to ‘close the loop’ by sharing data from the field back into Cadenza Innovation’s connected operations. This, in turn, will ensure peak performance of customer systems.

“We are excited to collaborate with Cadenza Innovation to build high-performance battery cell production. With Rockwell Automation’s global industry expertise in manufacturing and sustainability and Cadenza Innovation’s field-proven operational and mass production expertise in the battery market, we have aligned on our commitment to sustainability and innovation,” said Tom O’Reilly, vice president, sustainability, Rockwell Automation.

Working with Rockwell Automation will allow Cadenza Innovation to bring its battery technology to customers more rapidly. This further illustrates a Rockwell Automation commitment to the emerging sustainable battery sector, new energy technologies and customers, and enabling new economy manufacturing.

Combining industry-leading safety with superior energy density and low-cost, Cadenza Innovation’s patented and UL-registered supercell battery architecture stops propagation during thermal runaway. The supercell has also passed stringent safety testing by the Department of Defense. Addressing the needs of the utility, commercial/industrial, transportation and prosumer markets, Cadenza Innovation’s platform-based ecosystem fuels rapid product deployment in space-efficient configurations.

“The transition to cleaner forms of energy to combat climate change is well underway. Driven by the global adoption of EVs, utility grid storage and dozens of other uses, there’s unprecedented demand for rechargeable batteries,” said Christina Lampe-Onnerud, chief executive officer, Cadenza Innovation. “Lithium-ion batteries are the only commercially viable, readily available solution to address this need, but the world requires safer, better performing and lower cost versions. Teaming with a world-class company like Rockwell Automation enables our companies to help address this global demand, doing so with an emphasis on sustainability. We’re thrilled to be working together.”

For more information, visit cadenzainnovation.com.