Shimadzu adds LC-2070/LC-2080 to i-Series HPLC line

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments has introduced the i-Series LC-2070 and LC-2080 integrated high-performance liquid chromatographs (HPLC), the latest models in its i-Series line.

The LC-2070/LC-2080 systems are benchtop HPLCs with automation features spanning start-up to shut-down, including automated bubble detection and resolution, self-diagnostics, predictive maintenance tools and recovery functions. An integrated column management platform (iCMP) tracks column usage to support method tracking and data integrity. The systems are designed to provide stable baselines, short injection cycles, low carryover and reproducible results.

The instruments incorporate several design elements aimed at reducing environmental impact, such as the use of chemically recycled plastics in select components and energy-saving functions in LabSolutions software (shut-down and ecology modes). Durable components are intended to reduce long-term waste and operating costs.

A color LCD touch panel on the front of the instrument provides access to operating controls and maintenance guides. Users can scan on-screen QR codes for troubleshooting support and monitor column conditioning and peak shape in real time.

When used with LabSolutions CS and LabSolutions Direct, the systems can be monitored and controlled remotely from networked devices, including in hybrid or flexible work environments.

LabSolutions MD software supports method development by guiding users through workflow setup. Peakintelligence, an AI-based chromatogram peak detection algorithm, is reported to reduce manual peak correction time by about 75%.

The i-Series LC-2070/LC-2080 is intended for quality control, research and development, and routine testing applications in pharmaceutical, chemical, food and environmental laboratories.

More information is available at Shimadzu’s website.