Shimadzu Introduces high-sensitivity online total organic carbon analyzer for ultra-pure water measurement

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments introduces the TOC-1000e online total organic carbon analyzer, which provides high sensitivity and low detection limits, reaching 0.1 μg/L, making it ideal for industries requiring high-purity water, including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, food & beverage, chemical packaging and precision equipment manufacturing. The TOC-1000e analyzer is the industry’s first to use a mercury-free excimer lamp in the smallest and lightest casing available. This new Shimadzu technology achieves both high measurement and high environmental performance.

The excimer lamps emit high-energy 172 nm wavelength light by inducing a dielectric barrier discharge within a xenon gas. The instrument also features new Active-Path technology for transferring energy from the lamp to the sample. It efficiently irradiates the sample inside the lamp with ultraviolet light to reliably oxidize organic matter.

The easy-to-use TOC-1000e analyzer improves efficiency with a simple configuration designed to be maintenance-free under standard use for a year. The only parts that need to be replaced during regular maintenance are the excimer lamp and pump head. Operators can access both parts through the front door of the analyzer and easily remove or install them without using any tools.

Additional features include a smart user interface and large touch-panel screen that provide exceptional visibility and operability. The indicator clearly shows the analyzer’s status, such as standby, measurement in progress or active warning. The small and lightweight TOC-1000e analyzer can be installed on a tabletop or mounted to a wall or pole using an optional bracket kit. A sampler can be attached to the side to calibrate the analyzer onsite, offering the flexibility to choose the most convenient location for installation.

Using an optional vial sampler, users can calibrate or validate the analyzer at the operating site. The sampler can hold four standard solutions for creating up to four-point calibration curves. Certified standard solutions, which are suitable for calibration, validation or system suitability testing, are also available.

The TOC-1000e is compatible with the Japanese Pharmacopoeia (JP), the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) and the European Pharmacopoeia (EP). In addition, it is equipped with multiple security functions, including user authentication and operational log records, supporting data management procedures and compatibility with 21 CFR Part 11.

The TOC-1000e can output data to a USB flash drive in text (CSV) or PDF format. By connecting the analyzer to a network, users can check results remotely from a web browser without the need for special software. Routine checking can be conducted from one place, even with multiple analyzers in different locations.

