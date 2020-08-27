Shimadzu Scientific Instruments and Front Range Biosciences partner to establish a Hemp Science Center of Excellence

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (SSI) and Front Range Biosciences (FRB) announced their partnership to establish a Hemp Science Center of Excellence. Through this collaborative research and education agreement, SSI will provide instrumentation to support FRB’s new analytical laboratory for hemp research and development.

The FRB Hemp Science Center of Excellence will focus on genetics, biobanking, breeding and analysis utilizing Shimadzu HPLC/UHPLC, LC-MS/MS, GC-MS/MS and MALDI-TOF MS instruments. Scientists at the new center will conduct chemical and genetic analytical research to support the development of new hemp varieties for the production of cannabinoids, terpenoids and other compounds for medical and wellness applications; lipid, wax and protein ingredients for food and cosmetics applications; and fiber for industrial applications.

Located at FRB’s new 39,000-ft² headquarters in Boulder, Colorado, the center will also foster collaborations with researchers from private and public sectors, including academic, nonprofit and governmental agencies. FRB will work with SSI to expand its existing academic collaborations with renowned institutions such as Colorado University–Boulder, Colorado University, Pueblo, University of California, Davis, University of Vermont, University of Wisconsin and Cornell University, allowing investigators at other institutions to apply for grants to support students, postdoctoral candidates and other researchers at the Center of Excellence. FRB and Shimadzu will work together to evaluate and accept applications for visiting research positions.

“Front Range Biosciences is honored to partner with the world-class team at Shimadzu. Combining their innovative and proven cannabis and hemp analytical instrumentation solutions with our next-generation breeding program, we will be well positioned to continue advancing the industry with data-driven science so we can harness the incredible potential of this versatile plant for therapeutic, wellness, nutrition and industrial applications,” said Dr. Jonathan Vaught, CEO and co-founder of FRB. “We are confident that with Shimadzu’s cutting-edge technology, we will be able to drive forward-thinking solutions in this growing industry to better serve farmers, producers and consumers.”

“Front Range Biosciences is a leader in plant genetics, and we are excited to support their work to advance hemp analysis and breeding science,” said Bob Clifford, Ph.D., general manager of marketing, Shimadzu Scientific Instruments. “The new technology and methods developed at the Center of Excellence will accelerate the growth of this burgeoning industry by increasing and improving hemp-derived products, not only for oils and fiber but also for health and wellness applications.”

Shimadzu's hemp testing solutions cover a broad range of applications, from accurate potency testing and terpene profiling to contaminant testing for pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals and mycotoxins/aflatoxins.

