These smart implant coatings watch for implant failure while killing bacteria

Researchers at the University of Illinois developed “smart” coatings for orthopedic implants that can monitor strain on the devices.

These coatings monitor strain to provide early warnings of implant failures while killing infection-causing bacteria. They integrate flexible sensors with a nanostructured antibacterial surface. Researchers say they received inspiration for the surface from the wings of dragonflies and cicadas.

In a study published in the journal Science Advances, the team found the coatings prevented infections in live mice. The coatings also mapped strain in commercial implants applied to sheep spines, warning of various implant or healing failures.