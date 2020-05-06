SP Industries appoints Robert Darrington Vice President of Research & Development

SP Industries (SP) CEO Brian Larki n has announced Robert (Rob) Darrington as the company’s new Vice President of Research & Development. Darrington was originally tapped to lead the department as well as serve on the SP Executive Leadership Team in an interim role in October of 2019. In announcing the permanent appointment, Larkin stated “Rob’s experience in portfolio management and commercial leadership roles, coupled with his deep understanding of the voice of customer, has shown great advantage in this role and will continue to serve us well.”

Darrington has held a number of marketing and product roles associated and within the SP organization originally as part of Genevac prior to its 2006 acquisition by SP as well as working across the SP portfolio of brands. In January of 2017 he was named Vice President of Marketing for the company’s SP Scientific business and subsequently assumed responsibility for building the Portfolio Management team and its capabilities across the SP organization. Darrington noted that he sees his new role “as an exciting and natural progression to dovetail portfolio planning expertise with driving the development of new products aligned to the evolution of current and emerging markets.”

Darrington holds a BS in Biology from Southampton University, UK and a MBA from De Montfort University, UK, with additional previous experience in a sales and marketing roles including Prior Scientific from 2012-2014. Darrington and his family including his wife Alison and their two children reside in the United Kingdom.

For more information on SP, visit scientificproducts.com.