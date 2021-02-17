SPT Labtech acquires BioMicroLab expanding its offering in sample management for life sciences

SPT Labtech, designer and developer of automated instrumentation and consumables for life science applications, announces the acquisition of BioMicroLab, a robotics automation provider for life science laboratories.

Headquartered in Northern California, BioMicroLab designs and manufactures laboratory automation equipment for biotechnology and scientific research. BioMicroLab's extensive range of sample handling and tracking solutions complements SPT Labtech's capabilities in modular, automated sample storage systems and expands its product breadth in the sample management market.

"Over the last 25 years, BioMicroLab has established a well-deserved reputation as a dependable partner for intuitive and reliable benchtop automation. This important investment delivers significant benefits to customers by creating a powerful end-to-end solution to streamline sample management workflows. We are delighted to welcome BioMicroLab to SPT Labtech," said Patrick Bennett, group CEO at SPT Labtech.

"SPT Labtech has an impressive track record of harnessing innovation to overcome tough research challenges and deep expertise across a range of life sciences applications. We are confident that customers will benefit from our combined capabilities and look forward to continuing to enable their research success as part of the SPT Labtech team," said David Miller, president of BioMicroLab.

The deal follows SPT Labtech’s recent acquisition of Apricot Designs, a liquid handling technology provider, and underscores its commitment to creating powerful automated solutions to accelerate life science research.