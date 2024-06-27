Superlab Suisse new state-of-the-art facility creates opportunities for scientific breakthroughs

Life sciences and biotech companies often face challenges in accessing affordable and dedicated lab spaces, which are typically expensive to build and operate, creating significant financial barriers to innovation and research.

Superlab Suisse, a provider of innovative laboratory and research spaces, is addressing this issue with the grand opening of its newest facility in Basel. This new facility, opening in July 2024, will make Superlab Suisse the largest private lab space provider in Switzerland. Following the success of the Lausanne location, supported by Biopôle Lausanne and InnoVaud, this expansion marks a significant milestone in Superlab Suisse’s mission to support Switzerland’s dynamic life sciences sector.

In collaboration with Swiss Prime Site, Superlab Suisse is set to unlock substantial commercial opportunities in Basel, a thriving biotechnology hub and home to over 700 companies, including pharmaceutical giants Novartis and Roche. The new facility, located in the bustling Stücki Park alongside neighbors like Tech Park Basel, Lonza, Medartis, NBE, and Boehringer Ingelheim, offers ready-to-use laboratory spaces equipped with cutting-edge technology and essential operational support services, allowing teams to focus on scientific research rather than lab operations. Spanning over 4,770 square meters, it promises to be a nucleus of scientific collaboration and innovation, redefining laboratory services in Basel.

“We are thrilled to bring Superlab Suisse’s innovative platform to Basel, the city of Pharma,” said Zhang Xi, CEO of Superlab Suisse. “Our holistic solution frees scientists from operational headaches, so they can save time and focus on science. ‘We service, you discover’ is our mantra.”

Until now, life sciences and biotech companies have lacked the widely accepted lab solutions that have benefitted industries such as tech and finance. Universities have typically been the only viable option, with lab construction and operation requiring significant upfront investments — costs that redirect attention away from research and delay progress in getting products to market.

Superlab Suisse’s serviced BSL1 and BSL2 labs set a new industry standard. Users in one location, such as Basel, also gain access to facilities in Lausanne and other places. Superlab Suisse eliminates the hurdles of lab construction and operation by providing ready-to-move-in lab solutions for companies of all sizes, including startups, scale-ups, and corporates, One of the first companies to secure their space at the opening is Skyhawk Therapeutics, which has recently announced a research collaboration with Ipsen focusing on RNA targeting in rare neurological diseases.

In addition to the Basel location, Superlab Suisse is planning a third site in Zurich Schlieren, scheduled to open in March 2025. This new facility will cater to the diverse needs of start-ups, spin-offs, and established companies in the life sciences sector, further solidifying Superlab Suisse’s position as a leader in laboratory-as-a-service solutions.

This one-stop solution not only addresses the real problems faced by life science companies but also attracts like-minded innovators to meet and collaborate. Superlab Suisse is expanding this year to more cities in Europe, the US, and Asia, embodying a borderless lab concept because life science benefits humanity.

“Superlab is exactly the place the scientific community needs, where we can concentrate on our work without being distracted by construction or operation. Superlab provided us with the state-of-the-art infrastructure and equipment we needed to hit the ground running from day one,” said Dr. Rajwinder Lehal, CEO of biotech company Cellestia.

“Superlab is a great place to work in a vibrant scientific community. Our team at Tigen can focus on growth, supported by state-of-the-art facilities, the latest equipment, and a competent and fun Superlab team to support on-site,” added Emmanuel Savioz, CEO and Chairman of Tigen Pharma.