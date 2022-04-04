Teledyne FLIR releases Boson+ Longwave infrared thermal camera module with sensitivity of 20 mK

Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies, announces the Boson+ with thermal sensitivity of 20 millikelvin (mK) or less, making it the most sensitive longwave infrared (LWIR) camera in the market. It shares the industry-leading SWaP of the widely deployed and real-world-proven Boson thermal camera module. With identical mechanical, electrical, and optical interfaces, the Boson+ is a drop-in upgrade that also includes updated image processing to deliver enhanced sharpness and contrast for defense and commercial applications.

“Improved thermal sensitivity and automatic gain control (AGC) allows for more scene detail in the image for better detection, specifically in outdoor low-contrast scenes,” said Dan Walker, vice president, product management, OEM cores, Teledyne FLIR. “Improved thermal performance and proven market-leading reliability make it the ideal uncooled thermal module for integration in unmanned platforms, security applications, handhelds, wearables, and thermal sights.”

Made in the USA, the Boson+ includes a redesigned 640 x 512 resolution, 12-micron pixel pitch detector with a noise equivalent differential temperature (NEDT) of 20mK or less which offers significantly enhanced detection, recognition, and identification (DRI) performance. Improved video latency enhances tracking, seeker performance, and decision support.

The shared Boson series interface and access to the US-based Teledyne FLIR Technical Services team reduce development risk and shorten time to market. Truly designed for integrators, the Boson+ is available with a variety of lens options, comprehensive product documentation, an easy-to-use SDK, and a user-friendly GUI. Boson+ is dual use and classified under US Department of Commerce jurisdiction as EAR 6A003.b.4.a.

To view the Boston+ in person, please visit booth #1101 at the SPIE Defense and Commercial Sensing Exhibition, April 3-7, 2022, in Orlando, Florida, or booth #2107 at AUVSI Xponential, April 25-28, in Orlando, Florida.