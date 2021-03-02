TESCAN announces 2021 Spring Seminar Series for electron microscopy and micro-computed tomography users

TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING a.s. announces a new 2021 Spring Seminar Series for electron microscopy and micro-computed tomography (micro-CT) users worldwide. The free, 12-seminar series will take place weekly, starting March 3 through May 19, 2021, and will feature leading technology & applications experts who will present on important topics in the geosciences, materials sciences, additive manufacturing, life sciences and semiconductor industries.

“TESCAN is launching this new Spring Seminar Series as a way to keep our current and potential customers up-to-date with the latest technology, techniques and applications,” said Maroš Karabinoš, global marketing director, TESCAN. “Each online seminar will be instructed by a market segment expert. The series will feature topics on automated mineralogy, additive manufacturing, semiconductor failure analysis, lamella preparation for biological sciences, efficient multi-sample workflow solutions and more. We carefully selected the topics and ‘best practices’ that we feel are important to share in an effort to help our customers succeed.”

Spring Seminar Series At-a-Glance:

March 3, 2021 Invitation to Celebrate Paul Gottlieb’s Career and Contributions in Automated Mineralogy

March 10, 2021 Efficient Analytical Workflows with TESCAN’s VEGA & MIRA SEMs

March 17, 2021 Micro-CT and Additive Manufacturing: Moving from 3D to 4D

March 24, 2021 Speed mm-scale Semiconductor Failure Analysis by Combining Plasma FIB Milling and Laser Ablation

March 31, 2021 Introducing the New TESCAN TIMA G4 for Geosciences

April 7, 2021 SEM Large-volume Analysis in Life Sciences assisted by Serial Block-Face Imaging

April 14, 2021 Innovative FIB/SEM Lift-out Solutions for Advanced TEM Lamella Preparation Requirements

April 21, 2021 Leveraging Advanced UHR-SEM Contrast Methods Using TESCAN CLARA’s In-column Detectors

April 28, 2021 3D FIB/SEM Data Acquisition and Processing Solutions for Life Sciences

May 5, 2021 Introducing the New TESCAN TIMA G4 for Process Mineralogy

May 12, 2021 Prepare Top-down, Inverted and Planar TEM lamella from Logic and Memory Devices

May 19, 2021 CryoTEM Lamella Preparation from Biological Samples

For more information about the 2021 Spring Seminar Series and to register, visit: tescan.com/tescan-spring-seminar-series-2021/.