TESTA Analytical introduces instrument-optimized DRI detectors for HPLC OEMs

TESTA Analytical has introduced instrument-optimized differential refractive index (DRI) detector kits aimed at HPLC system manufacturers that want to integrate DRI into their platforms.

According to the company, the detector kits are designed to meet the specific mechanical and electronic requirements of different HPLC systems, drawing on TESTA Analytical’s experience in opto-electronics, fluidics, temperature control, electronics, and firmware. The company says DRI detectors can be used to monitor any analyte whose refractive index differs from that of the mobile phase.

TESTA Analytical reports that the detectors are intended for workflows ranging from small-molecule analysis to proteins, petroleum additives, polysaccharides, and synthetic polymers. The company positions the kits for OEMs that want to add DRI capability without developing a detector from scratch in-house.

According to technical director Carlo Dessy, integrating a high-performance HPLC detector can be resource-intensive for instrument makers, and the DRI kits are intended to shorten development cycles while maintaining performance suitable for a range of chromatographic applications.

More information is available at the company’s website: https://testa-analytical.com/refractive-index-detector.html.