The R&D 100 winner of the day: Crop Artificial Intelligence Quotient (Crop AIQ)

Researchers from Idaho National Laboratory have developed Crop Artificial Intelligence Quotient (Crop AIQ) to provide a vital function: agricultural performance assessments that allow land managers to make more informed decisions about how they grow plants for food, feed, fiber and fuel. The tool gives farmers the ability to generate an accurate yield map without having to rely on harvester data, the only other way to produce such a map. A yield map is fundamental to precision agriculture and integrated land management. It is also basic to maximizing agriculture productivity and profitability, while minimizing environmental impact. One research study in four counties found that farmers could significantly increase their annual biomass production – from nearly double to 21 times more – by planting energy crops on unprofitable land. To fully achieve the gains highlighted in the study, farmers would need to adopt precision agriculture made possible by Crop AIQ.