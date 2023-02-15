Thermo Fisher introduces water analysis systems for assorted wet testing needs

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has launched two new wet chemistry analyzers that deliver fully automated, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-compliant testing for environmental, agricultural, and industrial testing labs.

Through custom-designed software, the new Thermo Scientific Gallery Aqua Master and Thermo Scientific Gallery Plus Aqua Master analyzers offer extensive workflow automation for high-throughput, simultaneous multiparameter wet chemistry testing following EPA-approved methods and international standards. The easy-to-use analyzers are suitable for users with different expertise levels, and a single technician can operate them with only a few hours of training. Labs can therefore increase efficiency and better protect their operations from staff shortages.

“Nutrient and water testing is critical for environmental and public health protection, agricultural assessment, and industrial water analyses. However, multiparameter wet chemistry analysis is often labor-intensive and time-consuming,” said Dino Alfano, vice president and general manager, ion chromatography and sample preparation, Thermo Fisher. “The new Gallery Aqua Master analyzers address these challenges by enabling laboratories to fully automate their workflows while more easily meeting regulations. Scientists can therefore focus better on what matters most — creating a healthier, cleaner, and safer world.”

Benefits of the Gallery Aqua Master analyzers include regulatory compliance, streamlined, flexible workflow automation, confidence in results, minimized manual errors, traceable results, cost-efficiency, and improved sustainability, enabled by:

Three hours of walk-away time in a single sample and reagent load

Ready-to-use Thermo Scientific Gallery System Reagents for Environmental and Industrial Analysis

Minimal maintenance and reduced sample and reagent use, lowering cost per test by up to 20 times, relative to traditional instruments

Easy and cost-effective transfer of existing spectrophotometric methods to the new analyzers with no need to develop new methods from scratch

To learn more about the new automated wet chemistry analyzers, please visit thermofisher.com/AquaMaster.