Thermo Fisher Scientific autoimmune-testing instruments now available in the U.S.

The new Phadia 2500+ series of instruments is now available for autoimmune testing in the U.S. The family of high-capacity, intuitive lab instruments supplied by Thermo Fisher Scientific, offers reliable and unparalleled high throughput for both allergy diagnostics and autoimmune testing.

This expanded capability of the Phadia 2500+ series of instruments allows for instrument consolidation and enables additional automation for EliA autoimmune diagnostics, aiding in the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases including Connective Tissue Disease (CTD), Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS), Celiac Disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Autoimmune Liver Disease and Autoimmune Thyroid Disease.

“Increasingly, laboratorians are being asked to further streamline their workflows and become more efficient,” said Michele Zwickl, vice president, commercial operations, U.S., ImmunoDiagnostics, Thermo Fisher. “With the launch of the Phadia 2500+ series, we now offer scalable, high-capacity allergy and autoimmune diagnostics instrumentation that can help large labs be more productive with existing resources.”

The Phadia 2500+ series of instruments can serve laboratories with demands exceeding 10,000 test results every week and maximizes productivity by providing options to run EliA and ImmunoCAP testing in parallel on a single instrument. Its high throughput automation allows laboratories to process up to 480 ImmunoCAP results per hour and up to 300 EliA autoimmunity results per hour.

The series of instruments includes the Phadia 2500 (ImmunoCAP analyzer), Phadia 2500EE (EliA analyzer) and Phadia 2500E (ImmunoCAP and EliA analyzer).