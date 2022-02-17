Thermo Fisher Scientific expands Pennsylvania bioprocessing manufacturing site

Thermo Fisher Scientific is investing $40 million to expand its single-use technology (SUT) manufacturing facility in Millersburg, Pennsylvania. The expansion is part of the company’s $650 million multi-year investment, announced last year, to help ensure flexible, scalable and reliable bioprocessing production capacity exists for critical materials used in developing new and existing biologics and vaccines, including for COVID-19.

Single-use technologies enable development of a growing number of biological drugs and vaccines, creating unprecedented demand for these products. The Millersburg site expansion will add significant capacity to continue providing the biopharma industry with the technology and materials needed to assist in developing new vaccines, cancer treatments and breakthrough therapies for other conditions.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the Millersburg site has been instrumental in supporting more than 20 pharmaceutical partners developing lifesaving therapies and vaccines,” said Mitch Kennedy, president, single use technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “During the pandemic, our colleagues in Millersburg and around the world answered the call for increased production. Our expanded bioprocessing capabilities will ensure that we can continue to deliver essential supplies to our customers as demand surges.”

Thermo Fisher acquired the Millersburg facility in 2015, and over the last two years has expanded and modernized the warehouse and clean rooms. The second phase of the site expansion includes a new, 47,000-ft2 warehouse and creation of 100 new jobs at various levels. Once fully renovated by mid 2023, Thermo Fisher anticipates that the site will employ more than 1,000 people.

“Pennsylvania is proud that Thermo Fisher Scientific is expanding in Dauphin County and is creating 100 new jobs in the region,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “Pennsylvania is a key destination for groundbreaking businesses with our highly educated, skilled and talented workforce, leading universities, and location near other major cities. The bioprocessing solutions that Thermo Fisher Scientific will produce in Millersburg will help to power the local economy and strengthen our position in the science and technology sectors.”

“We are tremendously grateful for the vision, investment and job creation Thermo Fisher Scientific is bringing to Millersburg and our hardworking local families,” said U.S. Representative Scott Perry (PA-10). “We know our folks will continue to make this world-class company and our community proud.”