Thermo Fisher Scientific launches new, larger HyPerforma DynaDrive S.U.B.s for cell culture production

The Thermo Scientific HyPerforma DynaDrive S.U.B. (Single-Use Bioreactor) is now available in 3,000 L and 5,000 L models. The first-of-its-size 5,000 L S.U.B. is Thermo Fisher Scientific’s largest commercially available S.U.B., enabling biopharmaceutical companies to integrate single-use technologies into large-scale bioprocesses, including perfusion cell culture and cGMP manufacturing at very high cell density.

The DynaDrive portfolio – including the 50 L, 500 L and now expanded to 3,000 L and 5,000 L S.U.B.s – offers features that support cell culture performance across scales and accommodate high-density and next-generation cell culture processes. DynaDrive S.U.B.s also provide suitable turn-down in stirred tank reactors, reducing the number of vessels required for seed-train scale-up. By minimizing seed-train and enabling large-scale, high-intensity processes, the DynaDrive S.U.B.s reduce overall costs through reduced capital investment, reduced operational expenses, and higher-output processes.

Thermo Fisher launched its S.U.B. portfolio in 2006 and was the first supplier to launch a 2,000 L S.U.B. in 2011. The DynaDrive 50 L and 500 L models were launched in 2020 and introduced new features, including a unique impeller design, patented crossflow sparger technology and improved sensor technology. Thermo Fisher’s DynaDrive S.U.B.s are designed to deliver superior performance in single-use format and increased scalability for cell culture processes.

Key Applications include upstream bioprocessing for biologics production, process development (PD), GLP and cGMP cell culture production.

Features/Benefits:

Scalability: Cell culture performance from 50 L to 5,000 L in the HyPerforma DynaDrive S.U.B.s.

Superior turn-down ratio: Working volumes as low as 250 L in the 3,000 L and 5,000 L S.U.B.s, reducing the number of reactors required for seed train by as much as 50 percent, and improving sustainability and mix-through-drain.

Improved mixing: DynaDrive agitation drive-train with multiple impellers distributes power input and cubical design provides baffles in corners and better bioprocess container (BPC) fit.

Improved mass transfer: Proprietary laser-drilled hole spargers (DHS) for right-size bubbles to maximize oxygen delivery while balancing carbon dioxide stripping.

Optimized for modern cell culture processes: Mixing times, power input per volume (PIV), and mass transfer performance capable of supporting viable cell densities of >100 million cells/ml.

Proven quality: Robustly tested drivetrain integrated in the DynaDrive BPCs, which are made with superior Thermo Scientific Aegis 5-14 bioprocessing film.

Reduced vessel footprint: Minimized hardware optimized for perfusion cell culture processes to help save critical manufacturing suite space. The 3,000 L and 5,000 L share the same footprint.

Streamlined dataflow: Built with automation package and TruBio software powered by the DeltaV control platform from Emerson.

