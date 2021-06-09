Thermo Fisher Scientific launches novel flow cytometer with imaging capability

Thermo Fisher Scientific introduces the Invitrogen Attune CytPix Flow Cytometer, an imaging-enhanced flow cytometer, that combines acoustic focusing flow cytometry technology with a high-speed camera. The Attune CytPix allows users to collect high-performance fluorescent flow cytometry data from cells while simultaneously capturing high-resolution brightfield images, allowing users to match images with their flow cytometry data to better understand the morphology and quality of the cells.

The Invitrogen Attune CytPix Flow Cytometer is a user-friendly, modular benchtop instrument that enables researchers working in QA/QC or cell therapy applications to gather additional information about their cells and the sample quality while running flow cytometry experiments without sacrificing speed or simplicity.

“Previously, gathering cell images and high-performance flow cytometry data required two separate experiments, split samples and additional time correlating cell phenotypes with images,” said Valerie Bressler-Hill, vice president and general manager, Protein and Cell Analysis, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “The Attune CytPix combines these workflows to offer imaging enhanced flow cytometry. It represents a step forward in what customers should expect from their benchtop flow cytometers by providing additional sample and data quality control in a simple, easy to use format.”

To learn more, visit thermofisher.com/cytpix.html.