Thermo Fisher Scientific launches single-use bioreactor (S.U.B.) for cell culture production

The HyPerforma DynaDrive Single Use Bioreactor (S.U.B.) delivers improved performance and scalability for larger volume cell culture processes. After launching a 50 L DynaDrive S.U.B in September 2020, Thermo Fisher has released the next-in-class size DynaDrive S.U.B. with a capacity of 500 L.

As biopharmaceutical companies increasingly integrate single-use-technology into new processes such as perfusion and cGMP manufacturing, they are seeking scalable single-use bioreactors. The DynaDrive S.U.B. offers superior scale and power compared to other solutions available, while also reducing capital investment and operational expenses due to reduced seed-train and scale-up processes.

The unique shape of the unit and BPC, the design of the impeller, sparging approach and the improved sensor technology are just a few of the features that were redesigned in order to optimize mixing dynamics, scale and performance.

Early testers of the system have been excited about the results they are seeing using the DynaDrive S.U.B.

The DynaDrive can be applied for process development (PD), clinical trials and cGMP cell culture production.

Features/Benefits:

Improved mixing: New cubical geometry and design provides baffles in corners and better bioprocess container (BPC) fit.

Scalability: Now available in 500 L, with future options for scalability to 5,000 L.

Optimized for modern cell culture processes: Mixing times, power input per volume (PIV), and kLa performance are easily capable of supporting viable cell densities of >100 million cells/mL.

Proven quality: The drive train is integrated in the HyPerforma DynaDrive BPCs, which are made with highly robust Thermo Scientific Aegis 5-14 bio-processing film.

Reduced vessel footprint: The minimized size of the hardware, which is optimized for perfusion cell culture processes, helps save precious lab space.

Improved turndown ratio: 20:1 turndown ratio enables running the 500 L bioreactor in as low as 25 L working volume for seed train.

Streamlined dataflow: Built with TruBio software powered by the DeltaV automation platform.

For more information, visit thermofisher.com/dynadrive