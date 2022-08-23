Thermo Fisher Scientific’s largest single-use technology manufacturing site opens in Greater Nashville

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has opened its largest single-use technology manufacturing site in Greater Nashville. The $105 million, 400,000-ft2 facility enables the company to help meet rapidly growing demand for the bioprocessing materials needed to produce vaccines and breakthrough therapies for cancer and other diseases. This new site is part of Thermo Fisher’s $650 million multi-year investment to expand its bioprocessing production capabilities.

“Customers depend on our best-in-class technologies, services and expertise. This continued investment in bioprocessing manufacturing allows us to better serve them in delivering greater supply through scalable solutions,” said Daniella Cramp, senior vice president and president, bioproduction, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “As the largest single-use manufacturing site in Thermo Fisher’s network and one of the largest in the world, the Lebanon facility near Nashville enables customers to bring medicines to patients faster than ever before.”

The Lebanon facility will manufacture customizable, single-use BioProcess Containers and fluid transfer assembly systems that are in high demand by biopharma companies. The completed site will include 92,000 ft2 of clean room and will also include a dedicated line for the recently released Thermo Scientific DynaDrive Bioreactor. The site location is bringing critical materials closer to biopharma customers in the region, with Nashville among the top ten fastest-growing biotech hubs in the U.S.1

The Lebanon site currently employs approximately 300 people, and the completed facility will create 1,400 new jobs in roles across engineering, procurement, quality, warehousing, site leadership and more. This site is part of Thermo Fisher’s global bioprocessing supply network that expands across 100 countries to help ensure critical medicines reach patients. The Thermo Fisher network of sites have enabled more than 12 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses and partnered with customers to supply its technology and materials for many currently approved COVID vaccines and therapeutics.

“Tennessee’s strong business climate and thriving healthcare sector make our state the ideal location for a company like Thermo Fisher Scientific to thrive,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I thank Thermo Fisher for its decision to invest in Davidson County and create new jobs across the region so that Tennessee continues to lead the nation in innovation and opportunity.”

“Tennessee is emerging as a global leader in biotechnology, and new investment from Thermo Fisher Scientific will bring even more innovation to the region,” said Senator Marsha Blackburn. “This new facility will provide high-paying jobs to Tennesseans and create cutting-edge technology to keep our research and development communities thriving.”