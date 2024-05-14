Thermo Fisher’s analysis for ICP-OES allows users to profile unknown elemental samples

To simplify inductively coupled plasma-optical emission spectroscopy (ICP-OES), Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced a semi-quantitative analysis tool that identifies unknown samples, to help make the world cleaner and safer. With the new SemiQuant feature on the Thermo Scientific Qtegra Intelligent Scientific Data Solution (ISDS) Software and the Thermo Scientific iCAP PRO Series ICP-OES, researchers can leverage AI technology and neural networks to provide an efficient workflow for composition analysis.

The semi-quantitative approach involves determining the relative concentrations of elements in a sample rather than obtaining precise quantitative measurements. It is often used for rapid screening of samples or for identifying elemental composition trends rather than obtaining exact concentrations.

The semi-quantification implementation within the Qtegra ISDS Software does not require the user to analyze any standards or blanks before conducting the semi-quantification analysis. This approach uses AI and neural networks to provide an efficient workflow for non-targeted elemental screening using ICP-OES.

Key Applications:

Laboratories that perform trace elemental analysis (metals and elements) using ICP-OES

Screening of food samples for unregulated elements

Features/Benefits:

Starter Workflows: requires no standard analysis and uses AI technology and neural networks to provide an efficient workflow.

Rapid Insights: leveraging the advantages of SemiQuant during method development streamlines the optimization process, improves method performance, and enhances the quality of analytical results. All SemiQuant results are obtained without the need to run any calibration solutions.

Versatile Analysis from Preliminary Screening to sample prep and Performance Assessment:

o Helps identify major and minor elements in samples, providing insights into the method’s scope and potential interferences.

o Assesses the effectiveness of various sample preparation techniques, allowing users to optimize sample preparation protocols for subsequent quantitative analysis.

o Provides an initial assessment of method performance and allows users to evaluate the robustness and reliability of the method.

o Detects elements that can cause interferences on wavelength selected for quantitative analysis.

