Blood tests that detect a protein involved in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) could help predict the age when symptoms may appear. However, experts advise caution regarding individual clinical use, saying the test is insufficiently precise for individual decision-making and more useful for clinical trials.

A new study administered the tests to detect the protein, p-tau217, that accumulates in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients, to more than 600 participants. The researchers then used a model based on the tests to predict the age of onset of the disease with three to four years of uncertainty. The study was published last Thursday in Nature Medicine.

Two tests are approved in the US for people with Alzheimer’s symptoms. However, these cannot always accurately predict who will and won’t develop the disease. These tests are not recommended for people without symptoms of cognitive decline.

Using plasma p-tau217 to catch Alzheimer’s early

The new study tested how well a blood test for p-tau217 could predict the age at which people who had p-tau217 values between 1.06% and 10.45% would develop symptoms. Previous studies have found that once amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles start to accumulate, the disease burden follows a consistent trajectory across individuals, enabling the creation of clock models that relate levels of amyloid or tau PET signal to time and allow for estimation of when individuals developed amyloid or tau PET abnormalities.

Plasma measurements of p-tau217 have high association with amyloid and tau PET scans as well as brain volumes and cognition. Plasma p-tau217 has also been shown to predict the risk of cognitive decline and progression to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

How clock models help track disease progression

Clock models track disease progression with a specific biomarker, allowing alignment of trajectories to a reference point. These models reduce heterogeneity compared to models using chronological age alone. The age at amyloid or tau abnormality or positivity estimated by clock models can be used to estimate the age of symptom onset. Knowing when symptoms are likely to manifest could be useful for clinical trials that aim to prevent or slow progression to symptomatic Alzheimer’s.

The researchers used clock models from longitudinal plasma, the ratio of phosphorylated to non-phosphorylated tau-217, to estimate the age of plasma p-tau217 positivity, which was associated with the age at onset of Alzheimer’s symptoms, with a median absolute error of 3.0 to 3.7 years. The study found that the time from p-tau217 positivity to onset of symptoms was markedly shorter in older individuals.

Pharma companies have had something of a checkered history developing therapies for Alzheimer’s disease. Between 2004 and 2021, 98 unique compounds failed in Phase II and Phase III clinical trials, yielding a roughly 2% success rate. That is one of the highest failure rates of any disease area, compared with around 81% for cancer. High-profile failures have included the anti-amyloid antibodies bapineuzumab, solanezumab, crenezumab, and gantenerumab, as well as multiple BACE inhibitors and gamma-secretase inhibitors. The field went nearly two decades without a new FDA approval after memantine in 2003 despite tens of billions of dollars in research investment. The first candidate to win approval after that drought, aducanumab, which received accelerated FDA approval in 2021 over the near-unanimous objection of its scientific advisory committee, and has since been discontinued and withdrawn from the market. Two subsequent anti-amyloid antibodies, lecanemab (Leqembi) and donanemab (Kisunla), have now received full FDA approval for patients with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s (mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia) and confirmed amyloid pathology. Both can modestly slow clinical decline, though neither achieved what is considered a minimal clinically important difference on primary cognitive endpoints in their pivotal trials. The drugs are expensive, with annual list prices of $26,500 for lecanemab and $32,000 for donanemab.

Total annual treatment costs can reach roughly $90,000 when factoring in PET scans, MRIs and infusion cost.