This Patient Isolation Transportation Unit got an EUA for use with COVID-19 patients

AR Tech, a division of A&R Tarpaulins , announced today that FDA has granted an EUA for its Patient Isolation Transportation Unit (PITU) to help hospitals better manage the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally developed by Dr. Mark Comunale, head of anesthesiology at Arrowhead Medial Center (Colton, Calif.), intended for use for Ebola.

“PITU also allows properly attired family members to see patients who are infected with COVID-19,” Weisbart said in a news release.

The PITU surrounds a person with a negative pressure enclosure so that people who are properly attired can visit and interact with them while staying safe from an airborne virus such as the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Hearing that patients are dying alone and suffering from loneliness because of isolation is tragic,” said Bud Weisbart, A&R Tarpaulins VP .“We want PITU to bring families together in hard times like these as well as protect our frontline medical workers.”