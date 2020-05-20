This Patient Isolation Transportation Unit got an EUA for use with COVID-19 patients

“PITU also allows properly attired family members to see patients who are infected with COVID-19,” Weisbart said in a news release.
The PITU surrounds a person with a negative pressure enclosure so that people who are properly attired can visit and interact with them while staying safe from an airborne virus such as the virus that causes COVID-19.
“Hearing that patients are dying alone and suffering from loneliness because of isolation is tragic,” said Bud Weisbart, A&R Tarpaulins VP .“We want PITU to bring families together in hard times like these as well as protect our frontline medical workers.”
Tell Us What You Think!