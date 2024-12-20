Long the stuff of sci-fi, humanoid robots are moving from prototypes toward practical use in factories and labs. AI is shifting from massive models toward smarter reasoning — and now Google is getting in the AI reasoning game while OpenAI is teasing the next iteration of its reasoning model. Meanwhile, biotech efforts like comprehensive epigenetic mapping and improved medical imaging AI are setting the stage for breakthroughs in healthcare.

Additionally, Google DeepMind’s Project Astra hints at a future where universal AI assistants could aid users in real-time across devices. And Google’s new “reasoning” AI model, highlighted by a recent TechCrunch report, suggests that more powerful, context-aware tools are on the horizon.

What’s new this week?

Humanoid robots nearing real-world deployment

Chinese companies are mass-producing humanoid robots, approaching 1,000 units. Near-term applications could include lab assistants and factory workers. On December 19, the company Pudu Robotics published a video (below) highlighting the capabilities of the PUDU D9 robot, highlighting how it could tackler, for instance, janitorial tasks. (Sources: Newsweek) and Interesting Engineering) U.S. push: U.S. players like Tesla are also advancing, targeting market-ready robots by 2026.

U.S. players like Tesla are also advancing, targeting market-ready robots by 2026. Why it matters: Expect increased automation in research and manufacturing, potentially improving efficiency and safety by handling repetitive or dangerous tasks. Also anticipate the gradual uptick in adoption of AI agents that can perform basic tasks like data entry and evolve over time to handle more sophisticated duties.

AI reasoning continues to evolve