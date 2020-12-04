trinamiX to present nolecular sensing technology for use in mobile devices at Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2020

trinamiX, developer of 3D and infrared sensing solutions and a subsidiary of BASF, announced its vision to bring Near-Infrared Spectroscopy into smartphones based on Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platforms at the Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2020. trinamiX’s sensing technology will empower end consumers to identify the molecular composition of material enabling them to optimize their decision making.

trinamiX intends to build a small but potent infrared sensing module for integration into smartphones. The module sends out infrared light which is reflected from the object and then detected by the sensor. Breakthroughs in research and development enabled trinamiX to reduce the footprint of the technology down to smartphone form factor while ensuring high-volume production capacities.

The Qualcomm Sensing Hub processes the captured data within the powerful Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine allowing the Snapdragon mobile platform to analyze the data based on trinamiX’ capable analytical models and extensive know-how about molecules. Further, the 5G capabilities of Snapdragon will allow for constant improvements via the cloud while maintaining the user’s personal data on the smartphone. Distributed Intelligence enables a seamless transition of AI processing between cloud and device.

Initial applications of mobile spectroscopy will focus on daily skincare. Future smartphones incorporating the technology will enable consumers to scan their skin on a molecular level and receive near-instantaneous suggestions on optimal skincare products for use on that day.

“As a global leader in wireless technologies, Qualcomm Technologies has been developing foundational technologies that have helped power the modern mobile experience. Qualcomm Technologies shares our vision and is as excited about our unique technology as we are. We are looking forward to taking the next steps together in bringing the power of NIR spectroscopy to everyone,” said Dr. Wilfried Hermes, director IR Sensing at trinamiX.

“trinamiX’ cutting edge sensing technology will enhance consumers’ everyday lives. We are excited to work with trinamiX to optimize their technology on Snapdragon,” said Manvinder Singh, vice president, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies.