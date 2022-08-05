Triplett announces HS10 Heat Stress Wet Bulb Globe Temperature Meter

Triplett Test Equipment, a maker of test equipment tools, introduces the HS10 Heat Stress Wet Bulb Globe Temperature Meter, suitable for monitoring heat index levels at outdoor athletic training and events, construction, iron and steel foundries, brick firing plants, glass facilities, boiler rooms, and mining sites.

The HS10 simultaneously displays air temperature, humidity and wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT) or heat index, with a display that updates every 20 seconds. Featuring a programmable audible and visual WBGT and heat index alarms, the HS10 offers an adjustable audible alarm volume and four indicators to display heat stress alert levels (caution, extreme caution, danger, extreme danger). An in/out function switch measures WBGT with or without the effects of direct sunlight. The meter is °F/°C switchable.

The HS10 weighs only 3.2 oz (90 g) and is 2.8 x 2.4 x 0.9 in. (70 x 60 x 22 mm). It comes with a wall mount for permanent installation time. Can be tripod mountable for hands-free use when taking measurements over an extended amount of time Equipped with AAA batteries and an arm strap, the HS10 features a 1-year warranty.

To find a Triplett distributor near you, please visit triplett.com/store-locator/. To order online, please visit triplett.com/online/.