President Trump has signaled his continued support for the AI industry, but the recently released 28-page AI Action Plan is particularly brash in its support. “As our global competitors race to exploit these technologies, it is a national security imperative for the United States to achieve and maintain unquestioned and unchallenged global technological dominance,” the document asserted. The vision statement goes on to note that the winner of the AI race stands to gain “broad economic and military benefits” and that the winner would “usher in a new golden age of human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security for the American people.” The opening also described R&D-related advances. “AI will enable Americans to discover new materials, synthesize new chemicals, manufacture new drugs, and develop new methods to harness energy—an industrial revolution,” it goes on to say.

The President has won the support of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who noted: “America’s unique advantage that no country could possibly have is President Trump.” Huang pointed to Trump’s support for energy, which is a clear prerequisite for scaling the data centers to support future AI scale.

Comparing AI to the “space race,” although the rival here is China rather than Russia, the AI Action Plan builds on prior legislation such as Executive Order 14179, which he signed early in the first days of his second administration, which rescinded regulations put in place by Biden.



The new plan, by contrast, moves from deregulation to active construction across multiple fronts. While the January executive order cleared regulatory obstacles, this July action plan commits to building the physical and organizational infrastructure needed for AI dominance. The document outlines specific construction goals: streamlining permits for data centers and semiconductor fabs, making federal lands available for development, creating high-security data centers for military use, and establishing “AI Centers of Excellence” nationwide. It calls for upgrading the electric grid, which it notes has “stagnated since the 1970s,” with new nuclear fission, fusion and geothermal capacity. The plan also proposes workforce initiatives to train electricians and HVAC technicians for data centers, funding for “automated cloud-enabled labs” across scientific fields, and even a whole-genome sequencing program for life on federal lands. As the document notes: “We need to build and maintain vast AI infrastructure and the energy to power it… Simply put, we need to ‘Build, Baby, Build!'”

In other words, the latest plan represents a shift from simply clearing the lane for private sector innovation to actively marshaling federal resources for a comprehensive infrastructure buildout, treating AI development as a national project on par with the interstate highway system or Apollo program.

The push comes as a segment of the public expresses reservations about the continuing AI wave, with concerns about potential job disruptions and the tech industry focus of the plans.

More than 80 labor, environmental, civil rights and other groups signed a “People’s AI Action Plan,” characterizing the Trump administration’s AI policy as “a massive handout to the tech industry.” In addition, 40 researchers from OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Anthropic, Meta and xAI published a joint paper warning that they may lose the ability to understand how AI systems “think.” The researchers are concerned that current AI models’ ability to show their reasoning through “chains-of-thought” (thinking out loud) may disappear as models advance.

Conversely, Trump’s plans focus on building. “We need to build and maintain vast AI infrastructure and the energy to power it,” it says. “To do that, we will continue to reject radical climate dogma and bureaucratic red tape, as the Administration has done since Inauguration Day. Simply put, we need to ‘Build, Baby, Build!'”

A vision for science built on concrete and code

While the AI Action Plan speaks ambitiously of a new scientific era, a closer reading reveals that its immediate priorities are more terrestrial. The strategy is less a detailed blueprint for a new scientific method and more a construction plan for the physical and digital infrastructure the administration believes is a prerequisite. The vision for science is bold, but the proposed action is focused on plumbing, power, and data pipelines.

The plan begins with a sweeping vision about the future of research:

Like many other domains, science itself will be transformed by AI. AI systems can already generate models of protein structures, novel materials, and much else. Increasingly powerful general-purpose models show promise in formulating hypotheses and designing experiments.” (Page 8)

Yet the document grounds this soaring vision in a pragmatic, and telling, reality check. It argues that advanced models are of little use without the physical capacity to test their outputs, stating that “AI-enabled predictions are of little use if scientists cannot also increase the scale of experimentation” (Page 8). This statement underscores the plan’s core logic: infrastructure must come first.

To that end, the plan’s proposals for science are more focused on building better tools and facilities. It calls for the government to “Through NSF, DOE, NIST at DOC, and other Federal partners, invest in automated cloud-enabled labs for a range of scientific fields, including engineering, materials science, chemistry, biology, and neuroscience, built by, as appropriate, the private sector, Federal agencies, and research institutions…” (Page 8)

Opening up data flows

This focus on infrastructure is most apparent in the plan’s treatment of data, which it frames not as a byproduct of research, but as a strategic national resource to be amassed and controlled. The document asserts that “High-quality data has become a national strategic asset” and warns, “Other countries, including our adversaries, have raced ahead of us in amassing vast troves of scientific data.”

Consequently, the most specific, near-term actions are logistical and bureaucratic efforts to unlock and secure this resource. The plan directs agencies to: “promulgate the OMB regulations required in the Confidential Information Protection and Statistical Efficiency Act of 2018 on presumption of accessibility and expanding secure access, which will lower barriers and break down silos to accessing Federal data.” (Page 8-9)

It also calls for the creation of secure digital environments, such as a project to “Establish secure compute environments within NSF and DOE to enable secure AI use-cases for controlled access to restricted Federal data” (Page 9). It even proposes a massive new data collection initiative: the “creation of a whole-genome sequencing program for life on Federal lands” to be used in training future AI models (Page 9).

The plan does mention supporting “Focused-Research Organizations or other similar entities using AI and other emerging technologies to make fundamental scientific advancements” (Page 8), but provides no details on what these organizations would do differently or how AI would change their research methods.

Ultimately, the plan presents a clear sequence: before America can lead the world in AI-driven scientific discovery, it must first build the power plants, data centers, and secure data repositories. The scientific revolution is the destination, but the roadmap provided is overwhelmingly concerned with paving the roads and laying the foundations to get there.