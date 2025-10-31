U.S.–China pause eases rare-earth shock risk, but supply security questions remain

The U.S. and China have agreed to pause some planned tariffs and export controls on critical minerals, including rare earths. Markets reacted with sharp volatility as rare-earth miners sold off on the framework announcement, reversing earlier gains triggered by China’s export control threats. On October 9, when China announced new export controls, rare-earth shares surged with Critical Metals up 55% and other prominent rare earth firms up about 15% to 2o%. After the Trump–Xi meeting, the group rallied again, with Critical Metals, USA Rare Earth and Energy Fuels all up.

Officials described the step as a framework to cool tensions rather than a final settlement. Details on any changes to Chinese licensing or magnet-related restrictions are still emerging. Malaysia affirmed it will keep its ban on raw rare-earth exports while courting value-added processing.

The stakes for rare earths extend well beyond EVs and wind. Rare-earth permanent magnets and related materials are embedded in precision-guided munitions, aircraft actuators, radars and secure communications, which is why the Pentagon has been funding a “mine-to-magnet” industrial base and warning about dependence on Chinese processing.

A truce can temper volatility, but it does not change concentration risk. That is also why Greenland keeps reappearing in U.S. strategy debates: the island hosts large rare-earth deposits at projects like Tanbreez and Kvanefjeld. The U.S. has lobbied Greenland rare earths developer Tanbreez not to sell to China, and Donald Trump has mused in recent weeks about acquiring the territory, as Reuters has reported. Political and environmental hurdles, including a 2021 uranium ban, have slowed development even as Washington has weighed taking stakes in Greenland projects.

U.S. exposure is concentrated in the magnet bottleneck. The United States still sources the bulk of rare-earth compounds and metals from abroad, with China accounting for about 70% of imports on average in 2020–23, and China also holds a dominant share of global rare-earth magnet production. The Pentagon is funding a “mine-to-magnet” capability aimed at meeting all defense magnet needs domestically by 2027, though recent analysis suggests this deadline would be “extraordinarily difficult,” especially for heavy rare earths. Even if upstream mining diversifies, any licensing shift or export disruption in China’s mid-stream refining and magnet plants can ripple quickly through defense and advanced-manufacturing schedules.